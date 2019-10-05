Moving your phone number to a new service provider can be a pain, but with US Mobile, it's super simple. As a part of the sign-up process, you port (or transfer) your original phone number, but there are a few things you'll need to know before getting started.

How to transfer your phone number to US Mobile

Get your current account information. You'll need your account number, account PIN, and billing zip code. You may need to call your current carrier for this information. Your number needs to be active. Don't cancel your current service until you finish setting up on US Mobile. You need a SIM card from US Mobile if you are bringing your own phone. Complete the process on US Mobile's site to get one. Use the code ANDCLW to get $2 off the Starter Kit! Visit usmobile.com/activate. Follow the steps on the site to set up your account. You will need a data connection or Wi-Fi for this process. After you confirm your phone will work on the service, US Mobile will ask if your want to transfer your number. Follow the instructions to complete the transfer. You'll need the information you gathered earlier. Try to have a little patience. The process can take anywhere from a few minutes to hours to complete.

Once your number's finished transferring, you're good to go on your new service. If anything unexpected happened and you need some more help, contact US Mobile by calling 1 (878) 205-0088, tweeting @USMobile, or having a live chat from US Mobile's help page.

Plans start at $4/month, and let you pick and choose exactly the service you need. Need a lot of data? They've got unlimited plans. Need just the bare minimum? You can go with simple talk and text plans that won't break your monthly budget. Check out all of US Mobile's plans here.