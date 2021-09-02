Upgrade to iVANKY's 8K HDMI 2.1 cable and get it for just $7.49 when you use the code KOZRG5KM during checkout. That code takes 50% off the current price at Amazon, which is already a $5 discount off what it normally goes for. The code won't work on the other sizes, and it's only valid through the end of the day Sept. 5.

Do you ever think about your HDMI cables? You probably have quite a few connecting your different devices to your TV or your monitors. How many of those were just the basic cable that came with the device? And how many could stand to be upgraded at this point? A better HDMI cable can improve your picture quality and even your audio, and you don't have to spend a fortune to get a good one.

You might have a TV that supports 8K resolution or a gaming console that can play games at 120Hz, but if you don't have the right cables connecting them, you won't be able to do either one of those things. And believe me, a lot of people don't actually realize that. Sometimes people are just sitting there playing games thinking they've got the best refresh rate around but are still playing at 60Hz. Once they get the right cable and see the difference, gaming is never the same again.

This HDMI cable is officially certified, which means it has passed tests of low electro-magnetic interference and can promise flawless video that isn't interupted by nearby wireless devices. It supports 8K resolutions at 60Hz and 4K resolutions at as high as 120Hz. That makes it great for something like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X which can support high refresh rates. You'll see a visible improvement in reduced motion blur, no screen tearing, and more detail.

If you don't need a cable for your gaming console, you might think about other devices like a media streaming player. It supports HDCP 2.2 and is compatible with a wide range of devices, including the Nvidia Shield, Apple TV, Fire TV Cube, Roku Ultra, and more. Get the most out of your streaming experience.