As the holidays roll around, Google has been on a roll launching new features to its services that focus on the safety and well-being of its users. The company recently announced a number of different features to ensure users are well-informed holiday travel. Today, Google is adding new features to Nest Hub smart speakers and Google Assistant to help keep track of family members during the holidays.

One feature that is now rolling out is called Family Notes. With this, users can create digital sticky notes with helpful reminders for the family. And once a note is created, it'll collect on the home screen with any other family notes. In addition, Google is adding new features to Family Bell, which plays announcements for the family throughout the house. Now there are new sounds and even suggested bells, and users will soon have the ability to take a break from certain bells by pausing any of them for a single day.

Google is highlighting its kid-friendly features by noting that users can ask Google for suggestions for family activities. There are a number of learning activities for users to choose from on their smart display, including kid-friendly content with daily creative challenges and interactive stories. Kids under 13 can also have their own personalized experience when logged into a smart speaker using Family Link, of course given a parent's permission.