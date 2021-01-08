What you need to know
- Universal Pictures is making seven of its classic horror movies available for free later this month.
- The list of titles includes The Mummy, Frankenstein, Dracula, and more.
- The movies will only be available for a week, however.
If the last year hasn't been scary enough for you, Universal Pictures wants to amp up the fear by offering seven of its most beloved classic horror movies for free on YouTube later this month (via NME).
The list of titles and the date when they'll become available are shown below:
- Dracula (1931) — January 15
- The Mummy (1932) — January 15,
- Frankenstein (1931) — January 16
- Bride Of Frankenstein (1935) — January 16
- Invisible Man (1933) — January 17
- The Wolf Man (1941) — January 17
- Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) — January 17
The moves will be found on the Fear: The Home of Horror channel channel but will unfortunately only be free to watch for a week from the day they're made available. Thankfully, if you want to watch the movies after that, they will also be available to purchase at a discounted price during the week.
