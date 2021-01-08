If the last year hasn't been scary enough for you, Universal Pictures wants to amp up the fear by offering seven of its most beloved classic horror movies for free on YouTube later this month (via NME).

The list of titles and the date when they'll become available are shown below:

Dracula (1931) — January 15

The Mummy (1932) — January 15,

Frankenstein (1931) — January 16

Bride Of Frankenstein (1935) — January 16

Invisible Man (1933) — January 17

The Wolf Man (1941) — January 17

Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) — January 17

The moves will be found on the Fear: The Home of Horror channel channel but will unfortunately only be free to watch for a week from the day they're made available. Thankfully, if you want to watch the movies after that, they will also be available to purchase at a discounted price during the week.