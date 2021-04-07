What you need to know
- An Amazon error has led to some people being unable to log in to their accounts.
- The site recursively demands for users to enable cookies, preventing any log in irresepctive of whether cookies are enabled or not.
- The error appears to mostly hit users in parts of the United States.
Having issues signing into Amazon? It's not just you. Reports are rife of users being unable to log into the retailer's website due to a cookie error. When someone attempts to log in, the site will prompt them to enable cookies. Whether cookies are enabled or not makes no difference as the user will be presented with that same screen.
It's an odd issue, but one that's not affecting everyone. From parsing social media, only a few people are reporting it so far. From Down Detector, it appears to mostly be a U.S. issue. If it becomes more wide-spread, then Amazon will likely issue a formal comment. If not, then expect to to quietly go away. It's not clear why this is happening. Perhaps a server-side change to enable some new functionality is causing this. If you are experiencing this, at least now you know to go along with your day until it passes.
Are you seeing this prompt? Let us know in the comments below.
