What you need to know
- Ubisoft held its latest financial earnings report and conference call.
- During the conference call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated the company is working on cross-play support for all its games with PvP.
- Currently, only a couple of Ubisoft games support cross-play.
Ubisoft is one of the largest video game publishers in the industry however, at the moment only two Ubisoft games support any form of cross-play: Brawlhalla and the World Dance Floor mode in Just Dance. That may be changing in the near future. Ubisoft held a conference call accompanying its most recent financial reports. During the conference call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated that Ubisoft is looking into adding cross-play for its future games.
"Our goal is to put cross-play on all the PvP games we have, over time," Guillemot stated. "That's well on the way." Ubisoft has a full slew of games with online player vs player (PvP) modes, so there's plenty of games to benefit from the support. Many major games are starting to support full cross-play between platforms, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Fortnite and Dauntless.
Ubisoft has an interesting year ahead, having delayed practically its entire slate of games that had release dates or release windows. Ubisoft also recently released Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, which, despite placing well in the September 2019 NPD charts, has been deemed a dissapointment commercially by the company. Players can nevertheless look forward to fixes, improvements and more content for the game, as there is a roadmap from the developers.
