Ubisoft has released its Q3 financial results, showing a fairly steady past quarter with net booking of over $500 million USD and noting that Rainbow Six Siege has crossed 55 million players. In a call with investors, more information was given on the outlook for the rest of the year, including the multiple games that were all delayed last year.

Ubisoft is planning to release five AAA games by March 2021, with three of these titles being released between October and December 2020. Three of the five games are known: Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. The remaining two are currently unknown however, credible rumors indicate one of the two is likely an Assassin's Creed game.

It's anyone's guess as to which title will release when. We won't be kept waiting too long however, as Ubisoft says more information on what games are releasing when (and details on the two unknown games) will be revealed sometime in May. Pirate fans will be kept waiting however, as Skull & Bones still does not have a known release window except being beyond March 2021.

