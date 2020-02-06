What you need to know
- Ubisoft has released its Q3 earnings report.
- The company is planning to release five AAA games by March 2021, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine.
- Skull & Bones will not be one of these five games.
- You can preorder Watch Dogs: Legion on PlayStation 4 for $50 at Amazon.
Ubisoft has released its Q3 financial results, showing a fairly steady past quarter with net booking of over $500 million USD and noting that Rainbow Six Siege has crossed 55 million players. In a call with investors, more information was given on the outlook for the rest of the year, including the multiple games that were all delayed last year.
Ubisoft is planning to release five AAA games by March 2021, with three of these titles being released between October and December 2020. Three of the five games are known: Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. The remaining two are currently unknown however, credible rumors indicate one of the two is likely an Assassin's Creed game.
It's anyone's guess as to which title will release when. We won't be kept waiting too long however, as Ubisoft says more information on what games are releasing when (and details on the two unknown games) will be revealed sometime in May. Pirate fans will be kept waiting however, as Skull & Bones still does not have a known release window except being beyond March 2021.
Post-Brexit
Watch Dogs: Legion
Save all of London
Ubisoft is taking us to post-Brexit London with Watch Dogs: Legion. Play as anyone and recruit resistance fighters to join DedSec. The fight begins soon in March.
