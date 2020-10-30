What you need to know
- Sony previously stated that only ten PS4 games are not playable on PS5.
- A new post from Ubisoft indicates that there are several more games that aren't backward compatible.
- These titles include Assassin's Creed Syndicate.
Sony recently dove further into PS5 backward compatibility, explaining that all but ten PS4 games are playable on the PS5. According to a new Ubisoft page explaining how Ubisoft Connect cross-progression and save transfers work, there are a few Ubisoft titles that aren't backward compatible on PS5.
Here's the list of games Ubisoft indicates aren't backward compatible on PS5:
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Russia
- Risk
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- Werewolves Within
- Space Junkies
Right now, the official PlayStation page does not list these games as being PS4-only. It's unclear exactly what's going on here and we're reaching out for comment on the situation.
The PlayStation support page for backwar compatiblity states that "Although many PS4 games are playable on PS5 consoles, some functionalities that were available on the PS4 console may not be available on PS5 consoles. In addition, some PS4 games may exhibit errors or unexpected behavior when played on PS5 consoles." As such, it's possible that these Ubisoft games will install on PS5 and load but may then have serious bugs that weren't present on PS4.
We'll be sure to provide an update as more information turns up.
Grab a console
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 Activities look to revolutionize exactly how players interact with their games.
