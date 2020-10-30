Sony recently dove further into PS5 backward compatibility, explaining that all but ten PS4 games are playable on the PS5. According to a new Ubisoft page explaining how Ubisoft Connect cross-progression and save transfers work, there are a few Ubisoft titles that aren't backward compatible on PS5.

Here's the list of games Ubisoft indicates aren't backward compatible on PS5:

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack

Assassin's Creed Chronicles India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles Russia

Risk

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Werewolves Within

Space Junkies

Right now, the official PlayStation page does not list these games as being PS4-only. It's unclear exactly what's going on here and we're reaching out for comment on the situation.

The PlayStation support page for backwar compatiblity states that "Although many PS4 games are playable on PS5 consoles, some functionalities that were available on the PS4 console may not be available on PS5 consoles. In addition, some PS4 games may exhibit errors or unexpected behavior when played on PS5 consoles." As such, it's possible that these Ubisoft games will install on PS5 and load but may then have serious bugs that weren't present on PS4.

We'll be sure to provide an update as more information turns up.