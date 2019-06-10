Ubisoft announced Uplay+ during its E3 2019 press conference, an online subscription service that gives members access to over 100 Ubisoft titles for a monthly fee. This looks to be the publisher's response to Electronic Arts' EA Access subscription, which provided the same Netflix-like service for its own games.

Uplay+ will cost subscribers $15/month, which has already been criticized as a steep price. This membership gets you "unlimited access to more than 100 Ubisoft games, including new and upcoming releases, premium editions and DLC and post-launch content." Subscribers will also be automatically included in beta and early access programs for upcoming games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Games can be downloaded directly to your PC so that you can play them offline without needing to worry about any latency caused by streaming. Players can cancel at any time, and should they choose to resubscribe in the future, they'll find all of their previously downloaded games available to them with their progress in each preserved.

On Ubisoft's E3 stage it was also revealed that Uplay+ will be coming to Google Stadia, which the company hopes to be the start of a long, fruitful relationship. There is no word on whether Uplay+ will come to consoles.

Everything you need to know about Google Stadia

Power up your Chromebooks with these accessories

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.