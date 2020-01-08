Twitter is making changes to its platform to make tweeting less anxiety fraught for users. As per Mashable, the firm wants to improve what it dubs as conversational health on the platform. Essentially, Twitter is adding a new set of options that will let you choose who can reply to your tweet before sending it.

Twitter calls this feature "conversation dynamics." With this, you'll be able to take control of how your tweet is disseminated across the platform, limiting it to one of four classes of users.

Global - The current setting, everyone who sees the tweet can reply.

Group - People who you follow, i.e people who you already want to listen to, as well as people you mention in the tweet can respond.

Panel - You'll be able to mention any user you'd like to respond, and only they will be able to reply to the tweet.

Nobody - Exactly what it says on the tin.

While everyone would still be able to quote tweet the account should it be public, this feature would keep the main reply thread under control. Twitter says it'll be testing it later this year in select markets.