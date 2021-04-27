This week sees the welcome return of arguably cycling's most gruelling 6-day stage race. Read on for your full guide to watching a Tour de Romandie live stream from anywhere online.

With last year's edition of the race called off due to Covid, the first time the event hasn't taken place since its inaugural running in 1947, the 74th edition of the Tour de Romandie sees the riders make a welcome return to the hills and mountains of the French-speaking part of Switzerland.

With its calf-destroying bumpy sections and regular bad weather, it's a race that's traditionally best suited to versatile climbers with excellent time trialing skills.

Often seen as a warm-up to the Giro d'Italia, this year's top Giro contenders are somewhat conspicuous in their absence, but there's still nevertheless a very strong field of riders set to do battle.

Steven Kruijwsijk (Jumbo-Visma), Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) are all confirmed as starters.

However, with no Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) or Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), many pundits see this year's Tour de Romandie as Ineos Grenadiers' to lose, with British riders Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates both heavily tipped to shine in Switzerland.

Read on to find out how to watch a Tour de Romandie 2021 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Tour de Romandie 2021: Where and when?

As the name suggests, this six-day event takes place across the Romandie region of Switzerland and this year runs from Tuesday April 27 until Sunday May 2.

The Tour de Romandie 2021 kicks off on Tuesday with a 4 kilometres prologue starting at 3pm CET local time (2pm BST, 9am ET, 6am PT, 11pm AEST).

The next three stages begin each day after 12.30pm CET (11.30pm BST, 6.30am ET, 3.30am PT, 8.30pm AEST), with Sunday's final stage seeing the first rider set off at 11.54am CET (10.54pm BST, 5.54am ET, 2.54am PT, 7.54pm AEST).

