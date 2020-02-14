One of the few strengths of the Wear OS platform is the variety of styles you have to choose from. Whether you want a sporty, fashionable, or more feminine smartwatch, Wear OS has something to offer thanks to the many options provided by traditional watch companies and fashion brands.

One of the most recent additions is from American designer Tory Burch with its ToryTrack Tory Smartwatch. The new Tory watch is Tory Burch's second attempt at a Wear OS smartwatch since the Gigi that was released in 2018. Similar to most other Wear OS watches these days, the Tory is made by Fossil, which has pretty much cornered the market when it comes to Wear OS.