What you need to know
- American fashion brand Tory Burch has a new Wear OS smartwatch called the ToryTrack Tory.
- Like most other Wear OS watches these days, the Tory is made by the Fossil Group.
- It comes in three different color combos including, black and gold, white and rose gold, and an all navy option.
One of the few strengths of the Wear OS platform is the variety of styles you have to choose from. Whether you want a sporty, fashionable, or more feminine smartwatch, Wear OS has something to offer thanks to the many options provided by traditional watch companies and fashion brands.
One of the most recent additions is from American designer Tory Burch with its ToryTrack Tory Smartwatch. The new Tory watch is Tory Burch's second attempt at a Wear OS smartwatch since the Gigi that was released in 2018. Similar to most other Wear OS watches these days, the Tory is made by Fossil, which has pretty much cornered the market when it comes to Wear OS.
Looking at the design, the Tory features a 40mm case with a silicone strap and a unique octagon-shaped crown along with two additional buttons on the right side. It comes in three different color combos including, black and gold, white and rose gold, and an all navy option.
The details on the specs are pretty light, with no mention of the processor used or how much memory is on board. However, the listing does mention the display is 1.19-inches with a resolution of 390 x 390. It also features a sensor for heart rate monitoring, as well as an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. Additionally, the Tory is swim-proof with a water resistance rating of up to 3 ATM.
The ToryTrack Tory Smartwatch is currently available from the Tory Burch website for $295 for all three models.
Fashionable Wear OS
Tory Burch ToryTrack Tory
Fashion meets smartwatch
