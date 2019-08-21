Today Weather continues to impress its users by constantly updating the app's features. Not only does it offer a clean user interface with gorgeous featured photography, Today Weather also delivers a ton of customizable data that can all be accessed from one easy-to-read page. It is definitely one of our favorite weather apps for Android. It was even recognized as a Best App by Google in 2017, and it's only gotten better and more feature rich since then!
The newest feature in Today Weather brings an auto mode for light and dark themes. This mode will switch the app's display to dark mode at night, and then switch back to light mode in the morning. Besides that awesome new feature, the National Weather Service was added as a new data source and customizable widgets were also added.
Other notable features include:
- air quality, UV index and pollen count
- sunrise, sunset, full moon
- actual temperature, humidity, visibility, dew point, air pressure, wind speed and direction
- a daily weather forecast notification
- severe weather alerts
- rain alarm