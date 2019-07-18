Mobvoi makes some of the better Wear OS watches on the market right now, and on July 18, the company announced an over-the-air update it's now rolling out to the TicWatch S2, TicWatch E2, and TicWatch C2.

There are three main things to take note of with this update, the most important of which is that Mobvoi has "optimized system lagging issues." Harish noted that he encountered "occasional lag" in his review of the S2, and if you've used any Wear OS watch recently, you'll know that lag is something that plagues just about every single one out there. It's unclear how much lag Mobvoi was able to eliminate, by any improvements on this front will be welcome.

Also included are updates for "certain pre-build applications." Mobvoi doesn't mention which apps are being updated, but it's safe to assume that TicHealth is included.

Lastly, the update will take the always-on display feature and set it to be disabled by default in an attempt to help extend battery life. If you want to re-enable it, you can do so at any time in the settings.

If you're a TicWatch Pro owner, you'll need to wait a little while longer before you can download the update. According to Mobvoi on Twitter, the Pro will receive the new software "in the future."

