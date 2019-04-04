There are a lot of great deals out there, but also a lot of lame ones. We've rounded up only the best deals below to save you time and money with your next online purchase.
Think of the children
Kindle for Kids Bundle
It can be hard to get your kids into a good book, especially when there's a smartphone, video game consoles, or a computer to use instead. With the Kindle for Kids Bundle, you can fool them with a neat piece of tech that's made solely for reading, and today Amazon is offering various versions of the bundle for just $59.99. At $40 off its regular cost, this is the lowest the bundle has ever reached before. They each come with a two-year "Worry-Free" warranty too, so if anything happens to the device, you can get a replacement free of charge.
$59.99
$99.99 $40 off
Featuring the 8th generation Kindle E-reader from 2016, this device shows no sponsored screensavers like some other Amazon devices. A cover for the device is included in each bundle, giving you a potential way to differentiate between two or more Kindles in your home as Amazon offers five different cover colors and three more with detailed illustrations. Considering the device normally sold for $80 without the warranty and cover when it was available at Amazon, today's offer makes for a pretty great deal. The latest Kindle devices start at $89.99.
The Kindle was designed for reading, which means it's also designed with zero distractions. Tools like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder can help your kids learn the definition of new words and keep track of them over time. With an Amazon Prime membership, you'll have unlimited access to over a thousand titles to read at no additional charge.
Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
High-flyer
DJI Mavic Pro, Special Alpine White Combo
The Alpine White DJI Mavic Pro quadcopter with special combo is down to $779 at B&H. This is discounted as part of B&H's daily DealZone and regularly costs $899 there when not on sale. This combo comes with a ton of extras. The standard quadcopter with no extras is around $759 regularly, but in this case you're getting $200 worth of extras for just $20 more. It includes a remote control, three batteries, and five extra propellers.
Light reading
Best-selling print magazines
Sometimes it's nice to kick back and relax with a good magazine. With these discounted subscriptions, you'll never be without some new reading material. Publications like Elle, Esquire, Harper's Bazaar, Popular Science, ESPN, and more are all discounted with prices starting at just $4.
Tech essentials
AmazonBasics computer accessories
Take 20% or more off AmazonBasics mice, cables, and other computer accessories in this sale and stock up on whatever you need. AmazonBasics products are known to be reliable and affordable — and that's even more true with this discount.
Back to work
Tacklife 2-Speed Cordless Drill
Enter coupon code XSUGAWD5 over at Amazon to get $9 off this Tacklife 12V 2000mAh 2-Speed Cordless Drill, dropping your price from $35.99 to $26.99. The item has only dropped in price a couple of times before this, and today's deal is within $3 of the best ever. This well-rated drill comes with a 2000mAh battery and a charger. There's a built-in LED light to illuminate your workspace, too.
Woof woof
Petco pet supplies
Prance on over to Petco and place an order to restock on pet supplies. Using coupon code SAVEMORE will score you $10 off a $65 order, or $15 off an order of $80. Shipping is free, too. Now is the perfect time to replenish supplies. If you need something like litter boxes, crates, or toys, this sale is definitely worth shopping. Note that it ends at the end of the day on April 5.
Turn it up
Free Pandora subscriptions
For a limited time, Groupon is offering a three-month subscription to Pandora on-demand Premium OR Pandora Plus for free to new users. Pandora Premium is usually $10 per month and Pandora Plus is $4.99 a month. Normally, Pandora offers a two month trial for Premium and one month for Plus, so you're earning $10 worth of free time whichever one you choose.
