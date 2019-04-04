There are a lot of great deals out there, but also a lot of lame ones. We've rounded up only the best deals below to save you time and money with your next online purchase.

It can be hard to get your kids into a good book, especially when there's a smartphone, video game consoles, or a computer to use instead. With the Kindle for Kids Bundle, you can fool them with a neat piece of tech that's made solely for reading, and today Amazon is offering various versions of the bundle for just $59.99. At $40 off its regular cost, this is the lowest the bundle has ever reached before. They each come with a two-year "Worry-Free" warranty too, so if anything happens to the device, you can get a replacement free of charge.

Featuring the 8th generation Kindle E-reader from 2016, this device shows no sponsored screensavers like some other Amazon devices. A cover for the device is included in each bundle, giving you a potential way to differentiate between two or more Kindles in your home as Amazon offers five different cover colors and three more with detailed illustrations. Considering the device normally sold for $80 without the warranty and cover when it was available at Amazon, today's offer makes for a pretty great deal. The latest Kindle devices start at $89.99.

The Kindle was designed for reading, which means it's also designed with zero distractions. Tools like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder can help your kids learn the definition of new words and keep track of them over time. With an Amazon Prime membership, you'll have unlimited access to over a thousand titles to read at no additional charge.

Check out the rest of today's best deals below.

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.