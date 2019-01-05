The WD easystore 4TB portable hard drive is down to $89.99 through Best Buy's official eBay store and the main site. It usually sells for up to $200 otherwise. This deal makes for one of its best prices ever there, though it's good for just one day only. You'll also receive a 32GB USB flash drive with its purchase.

Easystore is Best Buy's proprietary hard drive series. It's not sold anywhere else first party. These drives are usually just internal drives covered with an external closure. So while it says portable, I wouldn't jostle these around too much. Each has a USB 3.0 interface for easy on-the-go usage and uses WD's Backup software to work quietly in the background to keep your files safe. You can use it on both a Mac and Windows PC.

This drive has 4.8 stars based on more than 1,200 user reviews.

See at eBay

