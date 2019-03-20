The ViewSonic VX3276-MHD 32-inch 1080p frameless IPS monitor is down to $169.99 on Amazon. It sells for a street price of $200 and has only dropped this low once or twice before in its history.

The 32-inch monitor has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The premium IPS panel gives it 178-degree viewing angles. It has Blue Light Filter and Flicker-Free technology to protect your eyes from fatigue after a long time. The Screen Split function lets you take advantage of all that real estate by giving you multiple viewing windows. Connectivity includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs. The monitor comes with a three-year warranty.

