The Trekpow 1500A Car Jump Starter is down to $62.99 at Amazon as part of its daily deals. This normally sells for $90, and today's deal is the best direct price drop we've ever seen for it.

Every glove compartment should have an emergency jump starter in it, and if you know someone driving around without one then you should grab them one in this sale. It is suitable for all gas vehicles or those with up to a 6.5L diesel engine. If your car dies on you, you won't have to worry about being stranded and you can get up to 30 jump starts from a single charge of this device. Hopefully you won't need to use them all. It also doubles as a power bank for your phone with two USB ports, one that is equipped with Quick Charge 3.0 support that can top up your compatible phone fast. If it you need to use it at night, the device has a built-in LED flashlight too.

The reviews are pretty great so far, with over 100 existing owners giving it an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and it's backed up by a 3-year warranty.

