The TCL P605 55-inch 4K Roku TV is available from Woot for $399.99 refurbished condition. We've seen this deal from Woot once before, but like all things Woot it didn't last long. Avoid the $5 flat shipping fee by using your Amazon Prime membership. The TV is backed by a 90-day warranty from TCL.

The P605 is a 2017 model TV that isn't sold anywhere at the moment. The P605 specifically was sold exclusively by Best Buy and is a variant of the TCL P607. The only difference between the two is the P605 lacks private listening on the remote, which you can compensate for by using the TCL app on your smartphone instead. Beyond that, it's still a very good TV. It's a serious upgrade over the S Series TCL TVs thanks to local dimming and greatly improved image quality. It's probably not going to be as good as TCL's newest models, like the R615, but it's also much less expensive.

The P605 has Dolby Vision and HDR support, a 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, smart features including the full Roku content library to get you instant access to your favorite streaming apps, and more. The back has three HDMI ports and a USB port, offering plenty of connectivity options for your gaming consoles and more.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.