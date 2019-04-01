Buying lighter after lighter may seem inexpensive one by one, but depending on your usage, the cost can add up rather quickly. That's why practically every home should have something like Tacklife's ELY08 Electric Arc Lighter . It recharges via USB so you can use it for years to come, and it's around the cost of what a pack of a few Bic lighters would cost you in a store. While you could pick up one today for $8.97 at Amazon, there's an even better offer when you grab this two-pack and enter promo code 8SVU4LIW during checkout. That'll bring the pair's price down to $11.94, meaning you'll be paying just $5.97 apiece for them. At this price, there's no reason to continue wasting your money on lighters you know are destined for the garbage.

The windproof ELY08 Electric Arc Lighter features an integrated 220mAh lithium-ion battery that can be recharged via USB to allow for over 300 sparks before needing to be charged again. It's equipped with a 4-inch flexible neck that can rotate 360 degrees and is suitable for use in your home, while camping, firing up the backyard grill and more.

Tacklife includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase, along with a USB charging cable. You might want to add a portable power bank to your cart too if you plan on taking this lighter outdoors, and this pack of organic hemp wick could probably come in handy as well.

