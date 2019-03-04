As part of its one-day sales, Amazon has a variety of SoundPEATS Bluetooth headphones on sale with prices starting at just $18. There are a few different color options and styles to choose from, and most of them are within a dollar or two of the others in price, so you'll want to check them all out and see which you prefer.
Budget-friendly
SoundPEATS Q30
The most affordable option in the sale is the SoundPEATS Q30 earphones. These Bluetooth earphones have an 8-hour battery life, aptX support, IPX6 water-resistance and an in-line mic and controls for taking calls and adjusting volume and playback. Today's deal saves you $8.
Look ma, no wires!
SoundPEATS Q32
If you want to ditch the wires completely, it's worth taking a look at these popular SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds. At $37, they are over $12 off and down to the lowest we've ever seen them drop to directly. They come with a few different ear tips for a secure and comfortable fit and they have a total playtime of up to 55 hours thanks to the extra capacity in the included charging case.
Sounds like a deal
SoundPEATS Engine
Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, the SoundPEATS Engine have 13 hours of playtime and 200 hours on standby on a single charge, making them great for power users. They also sound great with dual dynamic drivers and two-way crossover to for crisp and clear audio quality, and a noise-canceling mic for clear calls too. These earphones are usually $36.
Workout wear
SoundPEATS Q30Plus
As the name suggests, the Q30Plus are an improved version of the Q30 with upgraded drivers for better audio quality. They are also water resistant so are perfect for using while working out, and have the same mic and volume controls. This deal saves you $7.50.
Lag-free
SoundPEATS Q12Plus
The Q12Plus are the most popular SoundPEATS headphones and are over $7 off. They have a 9-hour battery life, IPX6 water-resistance and 10mm drivers. They also have support for Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency, meaning there's no lag between what you're seeing on your phone screen and what you're hearing in your ears.
Be sure to check out the entire promotion and pick out the wireless earphones that suit your needs most. Remember these prices are good for today only, so if you want to grab bargain you need to place your order before the day is out.
