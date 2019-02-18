The SoundPeats true wireless earbuds are down to $22.49 with code TZ87AW4S on Amazon. These Bluetooth earbuds go for $30 without the code and do not often drop from that price.

The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 and a Realtek chipset. They work together for stereo sound, or you can use just one earbud for single use mode. They pair with your mobile device in one easy step and all you have to do is pull the earbuds from their charging case to connect. The headphones last for about 3.5 hours, and you'll be able to use the charging case to make them last for as long as 15 hours. You'll also get a 12-month warranty. Users give them 4.1 stars based on 609 reviews.

