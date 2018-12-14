The Garmin VIRB 360 waterproof 360-degree camera is down to $699.99 on Amazon, which is $100 off what it normally goes for. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen.

Garmin's camera has resolutions up to 5.7k at 30fps with desktop stitching and 4k at 30fps with in-camera auto-stitching. You can get spherical photos up to 15MP, too. The HyperFrame Director Mode lets you re-frame content after filming using smooth camera pans, wide angles, and tiny planets. The spherical stabilization gives you smooth movement even when shooting video. It is worth pointing out this camera got some bad reviews when it first released back in early 2017, but since then Garmin has been actively updating the features and the apps, greatly improving the experience overall.

It has a removable battery, so you can take some extras when you're out wandering around and spinning in circles in the forest. Spare batteries only cost about $33, too.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.