The Philips Hue multi-color 3-pack starter kit with light switch is down to $119.99 through Best Buy's official eBay store and the main site. This same kit isn't sold in a lot of places anymore but usually goes for around $190 or more.

The starter kit includes with three Philips Hue white and color A19 60W equivalent LED smart bulbs, the Philips Hue hub, a dimmer switch, and a three-year warranty. You can choose from more than 16 million colors and shades to set the bulbs to using the Hue app. The hub can support up to 50 bulbs as well, so you can keep adding onto the system. Once you connect the bulbs to the hub, you can also hook your lights into your smart home ecosystem and control it all with just your voice with devices like the Amazon Echo.

Considering individual bulbs cost about $45 right now and this kit comes with the $48 bridge that is essential to the Philips Hue setup, this deal is a great price. The kit has 4.8 stars based on 398 user reviews.

See at Best Buy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.