The Philips Hue 2-bulb starter kit with an Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-generation smart speaker is down to $89.99 right now. The 2-bulb kit sells for $90 by itself, so you're getting the Echo Dot for free in this bundle. That's already a price drop anyway as the kit more regularly sells for around $100. Plus, the Echo Dot is $40 by itself, so that's a huge chunk of money you're saving.

The kit is going for $90 by itself, and the smart speaker goes for $40 regularly. You're saving a huge chunk of money getting these together, and the combo has everything you need.

The bundle has everything you need combined together to go from a simple, dumb lamp, to a smart lighting system you can control with your voice. Philips Hue smart bulbs need the Bridge the kit comes with to connect to your smart home system. Plus, now that you have the Bridge you can add even more individual light bulbs or dimmable LED light strips and sync those with your smart home as well.

These Philips Hue kits have 4.2 stars based on 888 user reviews.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.