The Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85MK 4K digital camera with 12-60mm lens is down to $697.99 at Amazon, but you can also find a similar deal price at other retailers like B&H and Adorama. This is a very new price drop because the DMC-G85MK sold for around $900 most of 2018 and dropped to $800 in September. This is the first time we've seen it go this low.

The Lumix G85 is a mirrorless camera with a 16MP sensor. It uses a Micro Four Thirds lens system, and the 12-60mm lens that comes with it is interchangeable with other Micro 4/3 lenses. One of the other features for this camera is the in-body 5-axis dual image stabilization system that works with both photography and video. Use the integrated OLED live viewfinder and touch-enabled three-inch LCD display on the back to adjust for the best viewing angles. When it comes to video, you can record up to 4K and record photos up to 30 fps. You can use 4K Post Focus to change your desired focal point after you've already taken the photo.

