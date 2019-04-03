Amazon has the Osmo Creative Kit for Fire Tablets on sale for $48.99, saving you $21 off the usual price. This is a match of the best deal we've ever seen for this product, which is backed by plenty of positive customer reviews .

Turn that tablet into something that's actually useful. Something other than YouTube Kids or Candy Crush? Darn.

Osmo makes your tablet a hands-on tool for learning. Kids can bring drawings to life, learn about physics, create art, and more, depending on the kit you use. There's an animated friend that brings drawings to life, an interactive art tool, and a fun-filled collision of doodles and physics. It's perfect for ages four and up, and more games are coming this year. Note that you'll need a Fire Tablet for playtime to work.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.