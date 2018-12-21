Going to concerts and live shows can be one of the most enthralling ways of spending your time depending on who's performing, but it can tend to be an expensive endeavor too. Waiting for your favorite artist to come to town can feel like it might never happen at times, but concert films and music documentaries can be the next best thing to seeing a show if they're done well. Right now, there's a selection of them on sale in Digital HD at Amazon for just 99 cents each, so you can watch your favorites perform whenever you'd like. Whether you're a Springsteen fan, or a Mariah Carey fan, there's likely something in today's sale to catch your ear. Note: Some of these films are only available in SD.
These movies can be watched using the Prime Video app on devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire tablets, and on your smartphone. You could watch them on your computer or smart TV too. You don't need to have a Prime membership to get in on these deals or use the Prime Video app.
The following concert films and music documentaries are now available to own for just 99 cents each:
- Barbra Streisand: Back to Brooklyn
- Blur: Live at Hyde Park (SD)
- Bob Dylan: MTV Unplugged (SD)
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City (SD)
- Bruce Springsteen: The Promise: Making Of Darkness On The Edge Of Town
- Carrie Underwood: The Blown Away Tour: Live
- Celine Dion: Taking Chances
- Corazón - Live from Mexico: Live It to Believe It
- Dave Matthews Band: Live at Piedmont Park (SD)
- David Bowie: A Reality Tour (SD)
- Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
- Foo Fighters: Hyde Park (SD)
- Foo Fighters: Live at Wembley Stadium
- Foo Fighters: Skin and Bones
- Jimi Hendrix: Blue Wild Angel: Live At The Isle Of Wight (SD)
- Jimi Hendrix: The Dick Cavett Show (SD)
- Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child/West Coast Seattle Boy
- Kings of Leon: Live at the O2 London, England
- Leonard Cohen: Live in London 2009 (SD)
- Mariah Carey: Fantasy at Madison Square Garden (SD)
- Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble: Live in Austin Texas (SD)
- Tony Bennett: Duets II: The Great Performances
- Tony Bennett: The Zen of Bennett
If you're a Prime member who occasionally chooses No-Rush Shipping, now would be the perfect time to use some of the credits you've saved up. No-Rush Reward Credits can be used on digital purchases at Amazon such as the films above and more.
