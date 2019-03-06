The Mpow Bluetooth 4.1 receiver and transmitter is down to $15.99 with code MPOWBH109 on Amazon. That's almost half off its regular $30 price and the lowest we have ever seen.

This portable adapter is capable of being used as either a transmitter or a receiver and can be paired with two devices simultaneously. It features Bluetooth 4.1 and aptX tech for low-latency wireless audio and video streaming. Take a non-Bluetooth device like a speaker or TV, connect it via the 3.5mm audio jack, and start using it wirelessly. RX Mode lets you receive signals from your phone or iPad and play music through your car or other system.

The device uses a rechargeable battery that lasts up to ten hours and charges in less than two. Plus, you can charge and stream simultaneously. It also has audio controls on it to change tracks or adjust the volume. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 58 reviews.

See on Amazon

