It's about time to start wondering how you'll keep your yard in shape this summer. Luckily, Amazon's holding a one-day sale on Greenworks Yard Equipment which can help you make all your neighbors jealous, with prices starting as low as $31.

Amazon's Deals of the Day has a variety of Greenworks yard equipment on sale, from chainsaws to lawn mowers to blowers and more. Best of all, none of them require fuel!

One product featured in today's sale that every homeowner should have around is the Greenworks 20-Inch 40V Twin Force Cordless Lawn Mower. It comes with two rechargeable batteries along with a charger so you won't need to worry about buying fuel for it ever. Though it normally sells for over $320 on average, today's price of $266.21 saves you nearly $60 and brings it down to one of its best prices in the last year.

You can also find a cordless blower for $30.74 and a cordless string trimmer for $37.21, though you'll want to be aware that these inexpensive options don't come with a battery. Hopefully you already have Greenworks tools at home, as many of them can share the same battery. If not, you can pick one up in today's sale separately for $48, saving you $12 off its regular cost. You'd also need to pick up its battery charger that's $10 off today too.

There are several other great choices in today's sale, even a chainsaw, so be sure to look over the full sale while you've got the opportunity.

