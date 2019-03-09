Best Buy has an awesome deal today only on Google Home products, offering the newly-released Google Home Hub bundled with a free Google Home Mini for a total of $149. That'll save you $49 — the regular price of the Mini smart speaker which will be added to your cart automatically. The deal applies to the Chalk and Charcoal versions of the Google Home Hub, meaning you can color match or mix it up. Shipping is free.

Google Home Hub is the only first-party Google home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear information you request. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more. We reviewed the Hub on release, praising its display, build quality and smart home management tools.

Of course it, and the Google Home Mini you also receive, can perform all the expected functions of a smart speaker including streaming music, checking sports scores, setting timers, controlling smart home devices, and much more.

See at Best Buy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.