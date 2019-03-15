The Ecovacs Deebot N79S robotic vacuum cleaner drops to $159.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code ECOVACSN79S during checkout. That's $40 off the street price it's been selling at for the last two months or so. A few months back, this robot vacuum was going for as much as $230.

Compared to older Ecovacs models, the N79S adds a Max Power function, which increases the suction by 50% when you need it. It also adds compatibility with Amazon's Alexa, which means if you connect it to an Echo Dot or something similar you can control the N79S with your voice.

The N79S has a three-stage cleaning system, which includes high-efficiency suction, a deep reach main brush, and wide-reach side brushes. The battery life lasts for just under two hours, and it will return to the docking station automatically when it runs low. It has sensors that help prevent collisions and falls. It comes with a one-year warranty, and users give it 4 stars based on 2,937 reviews.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.