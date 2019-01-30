Best Buy has the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 610 robotic vacuum cleaner on sale today for just $279.99. That's $120 off its list price and is the lowest we've ever seen it go.

The Ozmo 610 can vacuum and mop your entire floor completely automatically, planning the most efficient route to pick up dirt and debris without any gaps in cleaning. Anti-collision sensors and soft cushion bumpers allow it to avoid obstacles and protect your furniture. Its integrated reservoir holds up to 300ml of water and moistens its large mircofiber cloth for the duration of the mopping process leaving your hard floors sparkling, and its sensors know when not to mop (for example, on carpeted floors) too.

You can schedule the Ozmo 610 to clean at a time that is convenient for you and it will even return itself to its charging station when the battery is running low. The coolest part, however, is controlling your vacuum cleaner with just your voice using your Amazon Echo devices.

See at Best Buy

