If you recently picked up a new Samsung Galaxy S10 device, hopefully you've been careful with it since its unboxing. Before anything has a chance to go awry, it'd be wise to pick up Dimik's Flexible TPU Samsung Galaxy S10 Case in black. By clipping the on-page coupon and entering code KRZURHZ5 during checkout at Amazon, you can save $6 off its regular price and pick one up for as low as $3.59. Not only is that a stellar low price, but you can also snag a similar deal on the clear version of this case. It doesn't have a clippable coupon, though you can use the promo code to bring its price down to $3.99.

The cases above are for the standard Samsung Galaxy S10, though you can also score cases for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or S10e using the links below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Case in black or clear from $3.59

Samsung Galaxy S10e Case in clear for $3.99

These flexible cases are made of soft TPU plastic and feature a raised edge to protect your phone's screen from scratches. It's pretty thin too, and shouldn't get in the way of wireless charging your device. Dimik also includes a one-year warranty with your purchase.

