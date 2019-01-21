Click this link to automatically apply a promo code that knocks the Bestek 2-outlet 2-USB surge protector power strip down to $7.49 on Amazon. Just add it to your cart and checkout and you'll see the discount applied. This deal is more than a dollar better than the last one we saw and the best price we've ever seen. Without the promo code, it's $15 and that's the price it sells for most of the time.

The Bestek is designed to be ultra-portable, lightweight, and compact. It's easy to fit in a backpack or luggage. The two USB ports give you a place to charge your tablet or smartphone, and the two outlets let you power your laptop at the same time. It is built with a lot of protection, too including corrosion resistant circuitry, high-quality copper wires, and protection from over heating, overloading, and more. The power strip comes with an 18-month warranty.

