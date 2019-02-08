The Aukey 50-mile amplified digital indoor HDTV antenna is down to $7.98 with code RA7OG6ZX. Without the code, the antenna costs $23 and doesn't usually drop from that price without a code like this.

Check this map to see how reception will be in your area. Aukey's antenna has a range of 50 miles, so it can pick up broadcast television signals from up to that far away. If you live in a more rural area, you might not get a lot of channels. But if you live closer to a suburb or city, you should be able to enjoy plenty of local shows, sports, and news without paying for more than what the antenna will cost you today. All Aukey products come with a two-year warranty.

