Small but mighty
Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 USB-C wall charger
The Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 30W ultra-compact USB-C wall charger with Power Delivery is down to $25.49 on Amazon. This relatively new wall charger has been on Amazon for about three months but has never dropped from its usual $30 price before, so today's deal is a brand new discount.
$25.49
$30 $5 off
Unlike previous wall chargers, this one is powered by gallium nitride, which generates less heat and allows Anker to make it much smaller. Despite its size, it has 30W output with Power Delivery, so it can charge your USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, and more. It's almost the same size as the charger that came with your phone but charges 2.5x as fast. It also comes with Anker's 18-month warranty. Users give it 4.4 stars based on 105 reviews.
Fiery deal
Amazon Fire TV devices
Amazon is currently discounting its lineup of Fire TV hardware, dropping the price of the base Fire TV Stick all the way down to just $29.99 and the 4K version for just $39.99. The Fire TV Cube is also on sale with a $40 savings.
Go pro
Apple iPad Pro (2018)
Upgrade to Apple's latest iPad Pro with some of the best discounts we've seen to date. Savings are up to $199 across the whole range of iPad Pro devices so you can get your hands on your model of choice for way less than retail — but these discounts won't last long.
Illuminating
Anker Bolder LC30 Flashlight
The Anker Bolder LC30 pocket-sized Cree LED flashlight is down to $9.99 on Amazon. That's $3 off its regular price and the first ever discount on this flashlight. Considering the inexpensive starting price, $3 off ain't bad at all. This is a powerful, compact, tactical flashlight based with a 50,000 hour lifespan on three AAA batteries.
Make old tech new
TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug Lite, 2-pack
You can grab a two-pack of the TP-Link HS103P2 Wi-Fi Smart Plug Lite for $22.99 at B&H when you clip the on-page coupon. It takes $12 off at checkout. These plugs allow you to remotely control whatever is plugged in using the Kasa app on iOS and Android or with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device. You can set away mode, schedules, and more using the smart home features, too.
Open sesame
Meross smart Wi-Fi garage door opener
Meross is offering its MSG100 Smart Wi-Fi app-controlled garage door opener for just $38.18 at Amazon. That's thanks to the coupon code YEDJBEJS and an on-page coupon for a further $15 off. Be sure to use both because they stack and take 45% off its usual price. It adds remote and voice control easily to your existing garage door opener and doesn't require any extra hub or anything like that. It's compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can use the Meross app to turn your phone into a garage door remote control.
Sounds like savings
SoundPEATS Q35 Bluetooth headphones
The SoundPeats sporty in-ear Bluetooth headphones are down to $11.39 on Amazon. When you click that link you'll be taken to a promo page that adds a 40% off coupon, which brings them down to $14.39. In your shopping cart, be sure to clip the $3 off on-page coupon for a little something extra off the top. That final price is incredibly low. These headphones will be great for your next workout with protection from sweat, light rain, and other accidental splashes. They support aptX, have a CVC 6.0 noise-cancelling mic, and last for up to eight hours per charge.
