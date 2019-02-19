The Amazon Ethernet Adapter for Fire TV devices is down to $10.99 on Amazon. This adapter normally sells for around $15 and, despite being around for more than a year, has never dropped this low before.

Your need for this device is easy to identify. Have you bought one of Amazon's Fire TV devices? Well, you should because they're all on sale. If you have one, and it's connected to a TV where the Wi-Fi signal is weak, use this adapter instead. The adapter plugs into a USB port and lets you plug in an Ethernet cable so you can forgo Wi-Fi for wired internet. Users give it 4 stars based on 2,781 reviews.

