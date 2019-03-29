The ABS Gem RTX 2080 Windows 10 gaming desktop is down to $1,399.99 with code NEF5ABSGAMER at Newegg Flash. That's $100 off what it sells for at other retailers, including Newegg's main site .

This computer has some great technical specs with very recent parts inside. You'll save $100 off the cost and get a computer that's ready for virtual reality, the top games, or whatever else you want to do.

The computer comes with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 8GB graphics card, which already goes for around $700 by itself on Amazon. That's half the cost of the computer right there. Even on a good day, you're not going to find these individual parts for much less than this. If you're paying another $100 for the pre-built, that's a good price to pay for the labor of putting it all together, the warranty, the matching case and peripherals, etc.

Other specs include a Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 240GB solid state drive, a 1TB hard drive, Windows 10 Home, and more.

