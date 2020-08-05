Xiaomi is rolling out the MIUI 12 stable update to its phones, and the Chinese manufacturer has shared its update schedule for Android 11. As you'd imagine, the list includes all the Xiaomi, POCO, and Redmi phones that made their debut in 2020, including the Mi 10 series, Redmi Note 9 series, POCO X2, and the POCO M2.
A preliminary list of devices that will get the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update showed up on Xiaomi's community forums, and while that post has been taken down, the folks at Piunika Web managed to get the list. The Android 11 update should start going out to devices from September itself, and it looks like Xiaomi is being proactive this time around in making sure its devices get the latest version of Android as soon as possible.
List of Xiaomi phones that will be updated to Android 11
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi A3
List of Redmi phones that will be updated to Android 11
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9A
List of POCO phones that will be updated to Android 11
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X2
- POCO M2 Pro
In addition to these phones, the Blackshark 3 series and Blackshark 2 phones will get the Android 11 update. As stated above, this is just an initial list of phones confirmed by Xiaomi China, and we should see more phones receiving the update on the global MIUI 12 build. We will undoubtedly hear more on that front in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.
