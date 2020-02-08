Dry your eyes football fans, the NFL season may have finished, but the XFL is here.

Brainchild of WWE CEO/legend Vince McMahon, the new XFL is the rebirth of the 2001 XFL. It's football, but with a few tweaks and changes that will hopefully make the games even more exciting to watch.

The good folks over a Cordcutters have already put together all the information you need to know about watching the games this season. (This guide also has a break down of the main rules differences, so you should really check it out!)

But whether you're a Dallas Renegade, a Seattle Dragon, a Tampa Bay Viper or a Team 9... erm... nevermind... there are two apps that you should definitely download before the season starts to make sure you maximize your enjoyment.

The first is the official XFL app. This is a pretty standard gig featuring scores, teams, stats, insider videos, rosters, schedules and more. Interestingly, it even has mobile ticketing, so you can use it to attend games!