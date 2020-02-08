What you need to know
Dry your eyes football fans, the NFL season may have finished, but the XFL is here.
Brainchild of WWE CEO/legend Vince McMahon, the new XFL is the rebirth of the 2001 XFL. It's football, but with a few tweaks and changes that will hopefully make the games even more exciting to watch.
The good folks over a Cordcutters have already put together all the information you need to know about watching the games this season. (This guide also has a break down of the main rules differences, so you should really check it out!)
But whether you're a Dallas Renegade, a Seattle Dragon, a Tampa Bay Viper or a Team 9... erm... nevermind... there are two apps that you should definitely download before the season starts to make sure you maximize your enjoyment.
The first is the official XFL app. This is a pretty standard gig featuring scores, teams, stats, insider videos, rosters, schedules and more. Interestingly, it even has mobile ticketing, so you can use it to attend games!
Your XFL Hub
XFL
The Official XFL App
Get real-time scores, stats, insider videos, rosters, schedules and even mobile ticketing in the palm of your hand.
The second app you should definitely download is PlayXFL. This is the official gaming app of the XFL. Now, one of the biggest differences between the XFL and the NFL is sports betting. XFL announcers will actually be able to discuss sports betting during the games, and the on-screen tickers will show metrics like the point spread and the over/under.
PlayXFL is another opportunity for fans to win money, except it's totally free. Once you download the app, you can use it to predict the correct score (not just the outcome) of selected games, and if you're exactly right you could win a $1 million jackpot prize.
In addition to that playoff jackpot, there's also a $500,000 prize in week one, and $25,000 to be won every other week. You have to be 18 years or over, and live in the US, but be sure to check out the full Ts and Cs on the respective app store pages.
Win $1 million, no big deal
PlayXFL
Predict the correct score and win prizes every week.
You could win up to a million dollars by predicting XFL scores correctly, and it's free-to-play.
So there you have it, grab your apps, make sure you're tuned in, and enjoy a whole new season of football. What a time to be alive.
