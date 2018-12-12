Every year, Google Trends publishes its "Year in Search" to highlight the past year's most popular Google searches. 2018's results have arrived, so let's dive in and see what's been trending.

To not much surprise, 2018's most popular global search was the World Cup. Following that in second place was Avicii with Mac Miller, Stan Lee, and Black Panther following in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively. Looking at the most popular global news, 2018 searches were dominated by the World Cup, Hurricane Florence, Mega Millions Result, Royal Wedding, and Election Results.

In regards to more general trends, Google notes that people searched for a lot of "good" this year. Such as "Good things in the world", "good news", "how to be a good citizen", you name it.