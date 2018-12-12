Every year, Google Trends publishes its "Year in Search" to highlight the past year's most popular Google searches. 2018's results have arrived, so let's dive in and see what's been trending.
To not much surprise, 2018's most popular global search was the World Cup. Following that in second place was Avicii with Mac Miller, Stan Lee, and Black Panther following in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively. Looking at the most popular global news, 2018 searches were dominated by the World Cup, Hurricane Florence, Mega Millions Result, Royal Wedding, and Election Results.
In regards to more general trends, Google notes that people searched for a lot of "good" this year. Such as "Good things in the world", "good news", "how to be a good citizen", you name it.
This past year we also searched a lot of "how to " questions. Google says the top "how to" search in the U.S. was "how to register to vote", and following the rescue of the soccer team from the cave in Thailand, "scuba diving lessons near me" searches went up by 110%.
Check out the video above for a two-minute overview of 2018. Maybe it's just me being a baby, but these videos always end up making me reach for the Kleenex box.
What did you search for in 2018?