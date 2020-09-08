Best answer: No, there is not a PS5 Pro. At least not yet. Sony has only revealed the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles with no indication that a PS5 Pro system is in the works. That doesn't mean it's impossible to release years down the line, but you shouldn't expect one anytime soon, if at all.

How many PS5 consoles are there?

Right now, Sony has officially confirmed two PS5 consoles, the base PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition. The only difference between the two appears to be the lack of a disc drive in the PS5 Digital Edition. Other than that, their specs and capabilities remain the same.

Will there be a PS5 Pro?

Not at this moment. There's no reason for PlayStation to release a PS5 Pro when its PS5 is already quite powerful. It might not stack up to the Xbox Series X in terms of GPU power, but it's nothing to sneeze at.

If Sony does release a PS5 Pro, it likely won't be for another few years. And considering the wrench that the global pandemic threw into plans already in motion, any possible PS5 Pro console could be even further away than we realize.

What about the PS4 Pro?

The PS4 Pro was released in 2016, three years after the initial release of the PS4. It featured an upgraded CPU and GPU capable of 4K gaming, and more than doubled its teraflops, from 1.84 to 4.2. This does set a precedent that Sony would eventually release an even more powerful PS5 Pro, but I wouldn't hold your breath.

The PS5 already features 10.28 teraflops at a variable frequency and can support 4K/60 FPS gaming.