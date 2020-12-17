The Red Band trailer is only slightly extended but it gives us a horrifying idea of just how the monstrous creature is infecting others.

During the Game Awards 2020, one of the most exciting announcements for horror fans was The Callisto Protocol , a single-player, third-person horror game being developed by Striking Distance Studios. Now, there's an extended Red Band trailer and as that would imply, it's a lot more graphic, with results that wouldn't be out of place in The Thing.

Led by Glen Schofield, co-creator of Dead Space, a 150-developer team is working on this game. Set in the year 2320, players are trying to escape Black Iron prison on the moon of Callisto. This game takes place in the same universe as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, though this isn't going to affected the type of game it is or how it plays.

"We've built a world class studio of passionate developers that is ready to once again tackle one of our all-time favorite genres — survival horror. We're setting out to make one of the most terrifying games of all time, and we can't wait to share more about The Callisto Protocol next year," Schofield stated.

The Callisto Protocol is currently scheduled to arrive at some point in 2022. It'll be available on next-generation consoles and PC, so if you want to play it on console, you'll need to pick up an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PS5.