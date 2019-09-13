A Strategy Analytics report released last month had revealed U.S. consumers are now keeping their phones for 3 years or more, mainly due to the increasing prices as well as the perception of diminishing innovation. Teracube has now launched a new Android phone on Kickstarter, which is mainly targeted at customers who are looking for a phone that they can use for at least three years.

The company's new phone comes with a 4-year warranty and is claimed to have been "engineered to last longer." Teracube warranty includes a free battery change and covers all parts, labor and two-way shipping costs. It will also offer an express replacement option so its customers will never be without a phone.

The Teracube phone has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS display and runs on a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. It offers a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup at the back and has an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The other key tech specs include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, NFC, and a 3,400mAh battery with 10W charging. While the phone will ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box, the company has promised that the Android 10 update will be rolled out in Spring 2020.

Teracube can now be pre-ordered on Kickstarter for a starting price of just $175 for the first 100 units. The MSRP of the phone, however, is $349. As per the company, the phone will begin shipping in January next year.

Supported carriers in the U.S. include AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Tracfone Wireless, H2O, Simple Mobile, Lyca Mobile, PureTalk, Consumer Cellular, Ultra Mobile, Straight Talk, Red Pocket Mobile, Jolt, Ting, Airvoice Wireless, and Google Fi.