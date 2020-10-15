The six-bay DiskStation DS1621+ is now up for pre-order for $799 , and will be going on sale starting November 2. There are a lot of standout features on the NAS enclosure, but the key highlight is that it is powered by an AMD Ryzen V1500B CPU, with Synology touting a 2x increase over similar Intel-powered designs. So let's see what the DiskStation DS1621+ has to offer, and why you should be excited if you're in the market for a high-end NAS enclosure in 2020.

Synology has a wide variety of NAS enclosures at various price points, with the likes of the DiskStation DS220j available for just $170 . The DiskStation DS1621+ NAS enclosure, however, is squarely aimed at enthusiasts, and is the most powerful NAS Synology has introduced in the Plus series to date.

With six drive bays that can each hold 16TB of storage, the DiskStation DS1621+ can accommodate up to a total of 96TB of storage. It has two eSATA ports, allowing you to extend storage considerably — you can add two DX517 expansion bays to the NAS and get two additional drives, giving you the ability to add up to 160TB of extra storage.

The DS1621+ also has two M.2 slots for SSD caching, and you get four Gigabit Ethernet ports, three USB 3.0 ports, and a PCIe slot for adding a 10Gigabit network card. The NAS comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM installed out of the box and has two DIMM slots, but you can install up to 16GB of memory in each slot, taking total RAM to 32GB.

The Zen-based AMD Ryzen V1500B CPU delivers 2x better performance over the Intel Atom C3538 that was used in the $750 DS1618+ NAS enclosure and the 8-bay DS1819+ that retails for $939, making the DS1621+ an even better choice.

If you're in the market for a new high-end NAS enclosure, the DS1621+ just became the default option.