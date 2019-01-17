SwiftKey gets faster and leaner with latest update

If SwiftKey is your keyboard of choice, you may notice the app is a little faster after its latest update. The Microsoft-owned keyboard has received a substantial speed boost, making it "on average 20 percent faster loading" than its closest competitor, the SwiftKey team claims. Further, SwiftKey says it has reduced lag by more than 50 percent in its internal testing.

Here's a full rundown of the improvements SwiftKey has made in its latest update: