Many moons ago, back in the hellscape known as 2021, I was wholly and completely addicted to just one rhythm game: Cytus II. I still play regularly, and it's still the top dog of mobile rhythm games as far as I'm concerned. However, I'm always willing and happy to give other rhythm games a try, since it's arguably my favorite mobile genre. A friend recently introduced me to Sweet Sins Superstars (aka Sweet Sins 2), which is a charming, free-to-play title that doesn't quite give Cytus II a run for its money, but is fun nonetheless. For any other rhythm junkies out there, the best way I can describe Sweet Sins Superstars is that it's Muse Dash lite. It's a bit less polished, a lot less scandalous, and a little less fun, but Sweet Sins Superstars has something that Muse Dash doesn't: it's free. Even the base version of Muse Dash is $2.99 and the extra song packs on top of that can add up rapidly, giving Sweet Sins 2 an edge in the accessibility department. What it may lack in sparkle Sweet Sins Superstars makes up for by nailing its mechanics and doling out a charming cast of characters to collect and level up. It's technically still in the development stage, too, which means it's hopefully going to keep getting better and better. At this rate, it's likely to wind up on our list of best Android games.

When pitted against the other heavy hitters in its class, there are a couple of things that make Sweet Sins Superstars unique. For one, the display is portrait oriented, which many mobile gamers prefer. My own performance in Cytus II actually suffered when I upgraded to the OnePlus 9 because the bigger screen size was harder for my tiny hands to accurately, rapidly land inputs in landscape mode. I found playing Sweet Sins Superstars a fair bit easier overall thanks in large part to how my thumbs just had an easier time with my giant screen. What Sweet Sins Superstars lacks in sparkle, it makes up for with solid controls and adorable characters. The gameplay itself is straightforward. Two columns of notes (represented as cute, little enemies) descend from the top of the screen and you tap to the left or right to make your character knock them out in time to the beat. Things can get tricky though, as some notes disappear like ghosts and others will come crashing in from the sides to catch sluggish players off guard. These mechanics will feel very familiar to Muse Dash lovers, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Each track has multiple difficulty levels, making it an accessible choice for hardcore players and beginners alike. Sweet Sins is also one of the more kid-friendly rhythm games I've played recently, making it a potentially great selection for the little gamers in your life. Tracks range along the standard genre lines, with your typical EDM, house, rock, and J and K-pop fare, among others.

Sweet Sins Superstars is free and monetizes through ads and in-app purchases (IAP). IAPs can be used for extra song packs and new characters, which is harmless enough, but I must admit that the prevalence of ads is quite a bummer. Rest assured, the second you finish a track, you will be hit with an ad. When playing for longer sessions, this gets annoying very fast. That being said, an ad-free version of the game can be purchased for $10, which seems steep compared to other options. However, new players can purchase the ad-free version for just $5 if bought within 24 hours of downloading the game. This promo comes with a few extra bonuses to make it an attractive deal, but I chose to pass all the same. The ads are perhaps the only thing about Sweet Sins Superstars that I truly didn't like, so I can safely say that Sweet Sins Superstars is a great rhythm game to try out and, hopefully, fall in love with.