What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a game streaming service.
- It's getting a lot of interesting games in the coming weeks to months.
- Today, Google said that the SteamWorld titles were hitting the service "soon."
- You can purchase a Stadia bundle through the Google Store.
A few days ago, Google announced that the Serious Sam Collection and other titles are hitting Stadia soon. Well, it looks like the announcements didn't end there. Today, the company revealed that four SteamWorld games are coming to Stadia "soon" as well. The press release Android Central received added, "If you're a fan of action-adventure platformers, SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Dig 2 are the place to start your journey. Turn-based strategy enthusiasts can dive into SteamWorld Heist, while deck-building fans will find a new favorite with SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech."
You can read about the four titles below.
SteamWorld Dig
SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below.
SteamWorld Dig 2
SteamWorld Dig 2 takes you on a platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames. When an old trading town is struck by mysterious earthquakes, it's up to a lone steambot and her unlikely companion to uncover what trembling terrors lie beneath.
SteamWorld Dig 2 will be free through the Stadia Pro subscription.
SteamWorld Heist
In SteamWorld Heist you command robot pirates in epic tactical shootouts. It's turn-based strategy with an action twist: By manually aiming your weapons you'll pull off insane bullet-bouncing trick shots!
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is the roleplaying card game you've been waiting for! Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only your wits and a handful of cards.
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech will be free through the Stadia Pro subscription.
These are some of my favorite games and it's great to see them coming to Stadia soon. I know I'm excited to take SteamWorld Dig 2 with me whenever I am!
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
High-quality streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What MWC 2020's cancellation means for the tech industry — and you
Amid growing concerns about the threat posed by coronavirus, Mobile World Congress 2020, one of the year's biggest tech events, was cancelled last week. Here's what it means for the industry, vendors, and consumers.
Do you pay for a cloud storage service?
From Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and more, your options for cloud storage services are virtually endless. Do you pay for one? And if so, why?
Samsung sends accidental 'Find My Mobile' notification to Galaxy phones
A global ‘Find My Mobile’ push notification was sent out to Galaxy smartphones worldwide today, causing confusion and worry among owners.
Accessorize your Google Stadia with these great add-ons
In order to make the most of Google Stadia on the go and through your phone, you should consider purchasing some accessories like a controller clip and wireless headphones.