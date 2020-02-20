A few days ago, Google announced that the Serious Sam Collection and other titles are hitting Stadia soon. Well, it looks like the announcements didn't end there. Today, the company revealed that four SteamWorld games are coming to Stadia "soon" as well. The press release Android Central received added, "If you're a fan of action-adventure platformers, SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Dig 2 are the place to start your journey. Turn-based strategy enthusiasts can dive into SteamWorld Heist, while deck-building fans will find a new favorite with SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech."

You can read about the four titles below.

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below.

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Dig 2 takes you on a platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames. When an old trading town is struck by mysterious earthquakes, it's up to a lone steambot and her unlikely companion to uncover what trembling terrors lie beneath.

SteamWorld Dig 2 will be free through the Stadia Pro subscription.