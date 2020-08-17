EA Motive is stepping up with its new space dogfighting game this fall and while there's already a lot of we know about Star Wars: Squadrons, the team has recently shared more about customization. There's different types of customization, as players can alter the Ship Components, which have an effect on gameplay. Meanwhile, cosmetic customization is available through pilot customization and new paint jobs.

There's a full list of starships in Star Wars: Squadrons and all of them either seven or six component slots (as most Imperial ships don't have shields):

Primary Weapons

Auxiliary (x2)

Countermeasures

Hull

Shields

Engines

These are unlocked via Requisition points, which you'll earn as you play. Then there's the cosmetic options. Pilots can have different heads, outfits, gloves and more while ships have different paint schemes, decals, cockpit hologram and more. Cosmetic customization options are unlocked with Glory points, which also earn while playing.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release on October 2, 2020. It's coming to Xbox One, PC and PS4, supporting cross-play between all platforms.